Even weeks before the release, Salman Khan has nearly recovered the high budget of Sikandar. Read on to know the details of non-theatrical revenues the film has recovered.

Salman Khan is geared up with his comeback film, AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar. Even the superstar will bring his movie to the big screen, he has given Eidi to his stakeholders and makers. Yes, as per the news report of Pinkvilla, Sikandar has already recovered 80% of its budget (including cost of production and P&A ). The non-theatrical revenue has helped producer Sajid Nadidadwala to recover almost its budget, and it will increase depending on the theatrical business.

How did Sikandar make such a huge recovery?

As per the portal quoting a source, Sikandar has fetched around Rs 165 crore for its digital, satellite and music rights. These figures can increase depending on the box office performance of the film. Reportedly, Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Sikandar on a base price of Rs 85 crore. If the movie will earn Rs 350 crore, the OTT right will be sold up to Rs 100 crore.

The satellite rights for Sikandar was sold to Zee for Rs 50 crore, and Zee Music Company bagged the music rights at a big price of Rs 30 crore. Overall, the non-theatrical revenue for Sikandar is in the range of Rs 165-180 crore, The final figures will depend on the films' theatrical performance.

Budget of Sikandar?

As per the news reports, Sikandar is mounted on a big scale, and the production cost is around Rs 180 crore and Rs 20 crore are spent on P&A. So, the landing cost of Sikandar is Rs 200 crores. The acting fee of Salman Khan is not been reported. As per the information shared by the portal, the film has recovered 80% of the budget.

Taran Adarsh says Sikandar has generated 'immense excitement'

As per the statement shared by the representative of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Salman Khan’s unmatchable stardom and enduring popularity effortlessly beyond any box office metrics. His iconic status has been cemented by his unconditional popularity in masses. The forthcoming release of Sikandar, during the festive occasion of Eid, has generated immense excitement amongst exhibitors and audiences alike.” He further added, "Indeed, the combination of Eid and a Salman Khan film has transcended and evolved to become a festival in its own right, fervently celebrated by millions of his aficionados worldwide." Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj in key roles.