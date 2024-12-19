As per reports, the teaser of Salman Khan's next film Sikandar will focus on his intense eyes, promising a visually stunning and high-energy experience.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to captivate audiences with his much-awaited film Sikandar, alongside the talented Rashmika Mandanna.

The excitement around the movie soared with an exclusive announcement from Pinkvilla, revealing that the teaser will be released on Salman’s birthday, December 27. Early details suggest a thrilling introduction for Salman’s character, where he appears wearing a mask, radiating intense energy.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Salman’s look in the teaser is designed to leave a strong impact. Directed by the renowned A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the teaser is being created across two grand sets.

Salman filmed key sequences at the SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, while other portions are being completed on a specially designed set at Filmistan Studios. A source close to the production revealed that Sikandar is shaping up to be one of Salman’s most ambitious projects yet. The teaser promises an exciting display, featuring action-packed sequences. At Filmistan Studios, stunt performers are currently filming a high-energy action scene, set to heighten the intensity of the teaser.

The source further sai, “His character enters the frame masked, joined by five other masked men. The camera focuses on his eyes, setting a dramatic, hyper-stylized tone. The teaser is now in the final stages of editing, with finishing touches expected soon."

Reports suggest grand plans for Sikandar's promotions, with a teaser featuring an electrifying score by Santosh Narayanan to kick off the countdown to its Eid 2025 release. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, with an ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi. The film's promotional campaign will include elaborate songs and a gripping trailer, making it one of the most highly anticipated films of the festive season.