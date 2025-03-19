Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar will have an unusual release day to coincide with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' upcoming action drama Sikandar release date is finally revealed. Sikandar is one of the most awaited films for many reasons. The movie marks Salman's comeback after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sikandar is Salman's first film with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Baahubali's Satyaraj. Many factors have made Sikandar the biggest release of 2025, and now the release date is OUT!

Sikandar was tauted as Eid release, but now the film will not only be the Eidi by Salman, but it will be a treat to his Maharashtrain fans on Gudi Padwa and South fans on Ugadi. Sikandar will be releasing in cinemas on March 30. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala made this major announcement on social media, dropping a new poster of the film. Sharing the poster with the caption, the production house, Nadiadwala & Grandsons wrote, "Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar. Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We’re coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid! #Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025. See you at the movies."

As soon as the release date was revealed with the new poster, it went viral. However, several netizens asked when will the makers will drop the trailer. A netizen asked, "Trailer kab aa raha hai." Another netizen wrote, "Salman Bhai ka comeback soon." One of the netizens wrote, "Powar house hai Sikandar. Ab ko jhukna pade ga ab toh." An internet user wrote, "SIKANDAR Naache HATERS Bhaage."

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.