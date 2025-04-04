Amid the poor performances, Salman Khan's Sikandar has been reportedly pulled down from Mumbai cinemas and has been replaced with John Abraham's The Diplomat, Mohanlal'e L2E: Empuraan, and a few Gujarati films.

Salman Khan's latest movie Sikandar has been released with mixed-to-negative reviews, and now as per the latest reports, the film has been pulled down from Mumbai theatres due to the poor performance. As Free Press Journal reported, Sikandar has been removed from their cinemas within five days as the audience didn't turn up.

AR Murugadoss' latest directorial was expected to maintain momentum at the box office after the spectacular run of Chhaava. However, Salman's latest offering disappointed moviegoers and even the die-hard fans were not satisfied with the film. As a result, multiplexes have now reportedly replaced Sikandar with a few other films, including Mohanlal's L2E: Empuraan, John Abraham's The Diplomat, and Gujarati films- Umbarro and The Best Pandya.

Reportedly, in Kandivali's INOX, Raghuleela Mall, the evening and night shows of Sikandar have been replaced by Umbarro. On April 1, Sikandar's night show of 9:30 pm was cancelled and was replaced by The Best Pandya. According to these reports, the Gujarati films are reportedly pulling more audience, making profits for the theatre owners than Sikandar.

At Cinepolis Seawoods and PVR, Orion Mall, the evening shows of 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm shows have been replaced by Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film, L2E: Empuraan. Despite the controversy, the film has pulled more audience than Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer. Similarly, John Abraham's The Diplomat, which was released on March 14 has replaced Sikandar for the 8 pm show at INOX Nariman Point, and the 8.30 pm show at Metro INOX theatre.

On the box office front, as Sacnilk reported, Sikandar has earned Rs 149 crores worldwide. However, as per the figures released by the production house, Sikandar has grossed 169 crores worldwide. Going by the trend, Sikandar might survive for another week only, as on April 10, Sunny Deol's Jaat will hit cinemas.