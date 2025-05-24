Helmed by AR Murugadoss and led by Salman Khan, Sikandar failed to recover its budget and turned out to be a box office disaster. The film will start streaming on Netflix from Sunday, May 25.

Headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the action drama Sikandar was released in the cinemas on March 30, 2025; a day before Eid-ul-Fitr. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in key supporting roles. Made in around Rs 200 crore, Sikandar received negative reviews from the moviegoers and critics, and turned out to be a box office disaster. The Salman Khan-starrer earned Rs 110 crore net in India and grossed Rs 184 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Now, after around two months since its release, Sikandar is ready for its OTT release. The film will start streaming on Netflix from Sunday, May 25. Sharing the film's trailer on its YouTube channel, Netflix India wrote, "Dilon ka raja aur har dil ka dilaawar. Aa raha hai humara Sikandar. Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix."

AR Murugadoss, who helmed Sikandar, has previously directed popular Tamil movies such as Kaththi, Sarkar, Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. He marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marked his return to Bollywood after nine years.

After Sikandar's release, Salman Khan fans also expressed their disappointment with the film on social media and wished for the superstar's comeback since his last few films - Radhe, Race 3, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - have been massive commercial and critical failures. Khan hasn't announced his next film yet.

The Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from the Salman Khan film, Sajid's last few films such as Bawaal, Bachchhan Paandey, and Chandu Champion have also been rejected by the audiences. The producer will now hope to make his comeback with the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 slated to release on June 6.

