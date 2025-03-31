Nadiadwala’s production house has reportedly flagged over 1,000 accounts to authorities following the leak of the film Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's one of most-anticipated films Sikandar, has finally hit the theatres on March 30. Unfortunately, just hours before its release, the movie was leaked online, causing concerns among the makers.

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala’s production house has reportedly flagged over 1,000 accounts to authorities following the leak of the film. According to Mid-day, Salman and Sajid have been working closely with cybersecurity teams, legal experts, and social media platforms to curb the circulation of pirated copies. While the leak's origin is still being investigated, authorities are tracing the IP addresses linked to its distribution and will take legal action against those responsible.

As per report, "The original source of the leak remains unidentified, but authorities are actively tracking the IP addresses linked to its dissemination. Legal action will be taken against those responsible."

Popular film trade analyst Komal Nahta, one of the first to notice the piracy, revealed that he had discovered the leak but chose not to share it on social media immediately. He wanted to be "hundred per cent sure" before making any public statements about it.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Last night when I was in the trade, I discovered the film had already been leaked. But I didn't tweet about it right away because I wanted to be 100 percent sure. Sometimes only a few scenes are leaked, and if you call it a full leak, it can cause unnecessary panic."

He further mentioned, "This morning, I spoke to seven or eight people in the trade, and they confirmed that the film had been leaked. I was also told that Sajid Nadiadwala and the authorized team worked hard to remove the film from many piracy websites. But by then, the damage was already done. It spreads very fast."

Nahta also emphasised how piracy can significantly impact a film's box office performance, particularly when it occurs right around its release. "Kya hota hai na kabhi kabhi ek hafte baad, do hafte baad film pirated hoti hai aur piracy wali copy aapke paas aa jaati hai. Ye toh release se pehle aur release ke din toh definitely...." Nahta said.

"Free mein agar aapke phone mein Salman Khan ki film jo release ho rahi hai, usi din aapke mobile mein free mein aa gayi hai, toh kyun aap cinema hall jaayenge?" he added. ANI reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team for a response.