Headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year. The action thriller, directed by the popular Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, is slated to release on March 30, Sunday, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The trailer of the film will be released by the makers this Sunday on March 23.

However, even before its trailer release, the first review of Sikandar is out. A portal named Always Bollywood shared the review of the Salman Khan film on its X account, "Quick Censor review...Sikandar is explosive, intense & downright thrilling...And importantly it's 100% original & not a remake of any south movie...Salman Khan's swag and Rashmika Mandanna'ss grace."

The portal did not specify the basis of the review and how their reviewer managed to watch the film ahead of its release. No press shows have been organised for Sikandar till now and journalists and reviewers have not received early access to film. Many people posed this question to the portal without getting a response.

AR Murugadoss marked his Bollywood debut with Ghajini. The Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer blockbuster film broke multiple records and established the Rs 100-crore club in 2008. He then made two more Hindi films - Holiday with Akshay Kumar in 2014 and Akira with Sonakshi Sinha in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Composed by Pritam, the three songs of Sikandar released till now - Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache - have already become chartbusters.