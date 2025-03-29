Now, a day before the film's grand release, the first review of Sikandar is finally out. A portal named Always Bollywood shared the review of the Salman Khan film on its X account (formerly Twitter), giving it a 4-star review.

Salman Khan's much-awaited Eidi for his fans, AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, is all set to release on March 30 (tomorrow), on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The action thriller, directed by the popular Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has already created a massive buzz among fans, who are expecting a grand comeback by Salman Khan after some underwhelming films in the past few years.

Now, a day before the film's grand release, the first review of Sikandar is finally out. A portal named Always Bollywood shared the review of the Salman Khan film on its X account (formerly Twitter), giving it a 4-star review.

The portal wrote, "#Sikandar is not just another action movie, it’s a statement, a movement & an inspiring cinematic experience... Overall, a perfect mix of gripping action, intense drama & a socially relevant message .... #SalmanKhan delivers a solid performance, perfectly balancing intense action with deep emotions.. #RashmikaMandanna effortlessly balances emotion & intensity, making her role truly stand out.."

According to another insider report by CineHub, Sikandar is Salman Khan's best work since Tiger Zinda Hai.

"EXCLUSIVE INSIDE REPORTS #Sikandar is the BEST #SalmanKhan work since #TigerZindaHai in terms of Entertainment and Scale. The BIGGEST HIGHLIGHTS are OPENING and CLIMAX ACTION SCENES GET READY FOR PEAK SALMANIA!" the post by the Bollywood portal on X read.

It is important to note that neither of these portals specified the basis of the review and how their reviewer managed to watch the film ahead of its release. However, the positives from it have surely put devout Salman Khan fans in a great mood.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.