There are also reports doing rounds that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has secured a lucrative deal for Sikandar, minimizing financial risks before its theatrical release

Pay parity remains a pressing concern in Bollywood, where experience and star power often dictate earnings. Superstars like Salman Khan, in particular, command hefty fees for their films, sometimes even waiving their payment altogether. In the upcoming movie Sikandar, Khan will reprise his action hero avatar, generating significant buzz around the film.

Rashmika Mandanna, a rising star in Bollywood, has secured prominent roles alongside industry heavyweights, boosting her star power and, consequently, her paycheck. In Sikandar, she will share the screen with Khan for the first time. Recent revelations about the cast's salaries have sparked interest, with Khan reportedly earning 24 times more than Mandanna.



Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's paychecks for Sikandar

The Bollywood film Sikandar has a budget of Rs 180 crore, excluding Salman's remuneration. Salman's paycheck for the movie is a staggering Rs 120 crore, although it's unclear if he'll also receive a profit-sharing deal, a common practice in his films. On the other hand, the movie's other lead actors have significantly lower salaries. Rashmika will receive Rs 5 crore, while Kajal Aggarwal has been paid Rs 3 crore.

There are also reports doing rounds that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has secured a lucrative deal for Sikandar, minimizing financial risks before its theatrical release. According to reports, the film has already recouped a staggering 80% of its total investment through strategic partnerships. As a significant chunk of this revenue comes from a post-theatrical streaming deal with Netflix, worth a whopping Rs 85 crore. This amount may increase to Rs 100 crore if the film crosses the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office.



Sikandar secures profitable deal ahead of its release

Furthermore, the satellite rights were sold to Zee for Rs 50 crore, while the music rights fetched Rs 30 crore via Zee Music Company. These deals contribute to a projected non-theatrical revenue of Rs 180 crore. With promotional and advertising expenses estimated at Rs 20 crore, Sikandar's producers have ensured a relatively risk-free venture. This clever business strategy has set the stage for a potentially profitable theatrical run on Eid this year.