The Salman Khan -starrer and AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the box office worldwide, as per the makers.

The action drama Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan and helmed by AR Murugadoss, was released in the cinemas on March 30, one day before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film has been struggling at the box office, but has managed to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its second week.

As per the makers, Sikandar earned Rs 197.45 crore gross at the global box office in its first eight days. On its ninth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore net in India. Taking the domestic gross and the overseas figures into account, the Salman Khan-starrer has finally breached the Rs 200-crore mark globally.

The action drama was one of the most awaited Hindi releases of 2025, but it has failed to impress the audiences and critics. After Race 3, Radhe, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sikandar is the latest addition in the list of Salman Khan's recent Eid releases that have been major disappointments, even for his own fans.

AR Murugadoss, who has helmed Sikandar, has previously directed popular Tamil movies such as Kaththi, Sarkar, Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. He marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.