Helmed by AR Murugadoss and headlined by Salman Khan, the action drama Sikandar has failed to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in its first week.

Headlined by Salman Khan, the action drama Sikandar was released in the theatres on March 30, one day before Eid 2025. The AR Murugadoss directorial, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, was one of the most awaited films of 2025, but it has failed to impress the audiences and the critics, and has turned out to be a major disappointed for Salman fans as well.

After its first two days, Sikandar has seen a continous decline in the box office collections. In its first six days, the Salman Khan film earned Rs 93.75 crore net in India. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the action drama added Rs 3.75 crore to its earnings on Saturday, taking the seven-day domestic net collection to Rs 97.50 crore, failing to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in its first week.

Talking about the worldwide gross collections, Sikandar has earned Rs 154.35 crore in its first six days globally, as per Sacnilk. However, as per the producers, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has minted Rs 178.16 crore gross in six days at the box office worldwide.

AR Murugadoss, who has helmed Sikandar, has previously directed popular Tamil movies such as Kaththi, Sarkar, Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. He marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.