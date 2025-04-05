Sikandar has not crossed the Rs 100-crore benchmark in India yet, which is quite rare in Salman Khan's filmography.

Sikandar box office collection day 6: Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar was expected to bring back Bhaijaan in his fan-favourite avatar. But sadly, the film missed the mark, and now it is struggling at the box office. Released in cinemas on March 30, Sikandar has not crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India yet, which is very rare in Salman Khan's filmography. Even his worst film, Race 3, achieved this milestone in three days.

As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, Sikandar showed a further drop, collecting only Rs 3.75 crore in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 94 crore. Going with the trend, Sikandar might not cross the century even in the second weekend. As per the worldwide collection is concerned, with sixth-day figures, Sikandar has grossed Rs 152 crore as per Sacnilk. However, the makers have shared their figures, claiming that the movie has grossed Rs 169 crores worldwide.

When it comes to occupancy, Sikandar continued to register very low attendance even on Friday. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 4.56%, in the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 6.83%, in the evening, the occupancy was 8.01 occupancy, and in the night show, the occupancy was 10.12%.

Sikandar had the biggest names, including Salman Khan's comeback after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with his first collab with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. Salman was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who was coming after the monstrous success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie also stars South veteran Satyaraj aka Baahubali's Katappa. Sikandar took a good start, despite the movie getting leaked online before the release. However, after the first two days, the movie kept declining at the box office. Going ahead, Sikandar has mostly another week to earn, because from April 10 onwards Sunny Deol's Jaat will most probably dominate the box office. Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Shreya Gupto, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles.

