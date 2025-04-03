The decline over the weekdays was expected, but the mixed reviews has further dented the collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Sikandar box office collection day 5: Headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, AR Murugadoss' Sikandar continues to decline at the box office. The early estimates of Thursday are out, and it's rather a disappointment. Movie business declines on a weekday, but Sikandar is falling down, and that's certainly not good news for the trade.

As Sacnilk reported, on Thursday, Sikandar could only manage to earn Rs 4.53 crore in India, taking the domestic total to Rs 88.78 crore. By the end of the end of the day, the collection might go up to Rs 5 crore, and the total would be around Rs 90-91 crore, but this is an epic letdown from a Salman Khan-starrer.

From Friday, the movie might get a new jump over the weekend, and before Sunny Deol's Jaat releases, Sikandar might cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India. However, this will still be considered a below-average performance from Khan.

When it comes to occupancy, on Thursday, the morning shows had 4.74% occupancy, the afternoon shows had 8.17% occupancy, and the evening shows had 9.35% occupancy. Several factors went against Sikandar. The movie leaked on Sunday morning, ahead of its release, and it dented the opening. The mixed-to-negative reactions of the audience have further affected Sikandar. Even the trolls have created a negative perception about the film on social media. But primarily, the masses couldn't connect with the film. Thus, the movie saw a gradual decline from Monday onwards.

When it comes to the worldwide collection, Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 140 crores in four days. With the fifth day collection, the worldwide gross would go up to Rs 145 crores. However, as per the production house, the movie has grossed Rs 158 crores, and on Friday, they will announce that Sikandar has earned up to Rs 160 crore worldwide. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles.

