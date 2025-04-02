After Race 3, Radhe, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sikandar is the latest addition in the list of Salman Khan's recent Eid releases that have been major disappointments for his own fans.

Just like Salman Khan's last release Tiger 3 released in cinemas on Sunday in the Diwali weekend in 2023, Sikandar also hit theatres on Sunday, March 30. After earning Rs 26 crore on its opening day and Rs 29 crore on the day of Eid, the AR Murugadoss-directed action thriller is struggling at the box office and seeing a fall in its collections now.

On Tuesday, Sikandar dropped by 30% and earned Rs 19.5 crore net in India. The film saw a further dip of 50% in its collections on its fourth day of release. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Salman Khan film earned Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Wednesday. Thus, Sikandar has earned Rs 84.25 crore in India in its first four days of release.

AR Murugadoss, who has helmed Sikandar, has previously directed popular Tamil movies such as Kaththi, Sarkar, Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. He marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.