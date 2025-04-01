As per early estimates, Sikandar has collected Rs 19 crore on its third day of release. The AR Murugadoss directorial had failed to reach among the top 5 biggest opening films of Salman Khan.

The action thriller Sikandar earned Rs 26 crore net in India on its first day of release on Sunday, March 30, and failed to reach among the top 5 biggest opening films of Salman Khan. As Sikandar has the biggest release ever for a Hindi film in the country with 5500 screens, this number is quite disappointing for the superstar and also the film industry.

On Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, the film saw little growth and collected Rs 29 crore. The much-awaited movie, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, saw a 30% drop in its collections on Tuesday, April 1. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Sikandar earned Rs 19 crore on its third day of release. This takes the film's domestic net collections to Rs 74 crore.

The action thriller has received mixed-to-negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and has also left the Salman Khan fans disappointed. The actors' poor performances, outdated and predictable script, routine action sequences, and substandard direction are being criticised with some viewers even calling Sikandar one of the worst films of Salman Khan.

AR Murugadoss, who has helmed popular Tamil movies such as Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar, has helmed Salman Khan's latest release. The filmmaker marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.