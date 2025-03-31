Sikandar collected Rs 29 crore on Eid 2025 despite receiving negative reviews from the audiences and critics. Even Salman Khan fans have expressed their disappointment with his latest release on social media. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Headlined by Salman Khan, the action thriller Sikandar was released in cinemas worldwide on Sunday, March 30, a day ahead of Eid 2025. The film failed to beat Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava with its opening as it collected Rs 26 crore net in India on its first day of release. Both Sikandar and Chhaava feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

On its second day of release, i.e. on Monday, Sikandar saw slight growth due to the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and earned Rs 29 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the two-day domestic collections of the Salman Khan-starrer to Rs 55 crore.

The action thriller has received mixed-to-negative reviews from the audiences and critics with majority of the viewers calling Sikandar "a complete cringefest and most outdated film." Even Salman Khan fans have expressed their disappointment with Sikandar on social media and are now wishing for the superstar's comeback since his last few films - Radhe, Race 3, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - have failed to impress the moviegoers.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who has helmed popular Tamil movies such as Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. The filmmaker marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.