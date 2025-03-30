Despite mixed reviews, Salman Khan's Sikandar takes the second-best opening of 2025, trailing Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, AR Murugadoss' Sikandar was released in cinemas on March 30. Despite the mixed reviews, Salman's star power pulled the audience, and the masses hero have given a strong opening at the box office. The initial data for opening day is out.

As per the trade portal Sacnilk, till 10 pm, Sikandar earned Rs 26 crores. Going with the trend we can expect that day one will end at Rs 30-33 crores in India. Sacnilk also shared the occupancy of the first day, with 13.76% in the morning shows, 24% in the afternoon shows, and 25% in the evening shows. With Salman's stardom, the movie is expected to earn Rs 5-10 crores from overseas, which would take the opening day haul around Rs 40-43 crores worldwide.

When it comes to comparison, Sikandar has taken the second biggest opening of 2025 yet, trailing Chhaava. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer took a bombastic opening of 31 crores. By the end of day one, Sikandar is most likely to cross Chhaava. Still, Sikandar isn't among the top 3 openings of Salman Khan. His career's biggest opening is Tiger 3, which earned Rs 44.50 crore. Followed by Bharat (Rs 42.30 crores) and Sultan (Rs 36.54 crores).

