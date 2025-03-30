Sikandar has action, emotion, and a heart in its right place. But do you know that the basic plot of Sikandar has a major similarity with the actor's previous flop film? Read on to know more.

Salman Khan's Sikandar has finally arrived in cinemas, and it has taken a strong opening at the box office, despite mixed critic reception. AR Murugadoss' directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan, along with Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles.

Sikandar is receiving mixed reviews, with many pointing out the 'disjointed, unrealistic' screenplay. However, if you dive down into Salman's filmography, you will find a movie which is partially similar to Sikandar. Before the release, many were saying that Sikandar was the remake of Murugadoss' film Sarkar. Well, Sikandar isn't the remake of Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay's film, but it is pretty similar to Bhaijaan's movie which was released in 2004.

Spoilers alert: If you haven't seen Sikandar, we are advising you not to read ahead, as major plot points will be discussed.

Sikandar is similar to Salman Khan's...

The basic plot of Sikandar is Sanjay Rajkot (Salman) losing his expecting wife Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika Mandanna) in an accident. After her demise, her organs (eyes, lungs, heart) are donated to three different people in Mumbai.

This storyline is inspired by Salman's romantic drama Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha (2004). In this movie, Rishabh Mathur (Salman) loses his pregnant wife, Dr Parineeta Mathur (Preity Zinta) in an accident. Pari's last wish was to donate her heart to Dhani (Bhumika Chawla), and after her demise, Pari's heart is donated to Dhani, and she gets a new life.

The difference between Sikandar and Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha

In Sikandar, when Sanjay finds out about the donors who got another life because of Saisri, he decides to protect them from the evil politician Rakesh Pradhan (Satyaraj). He travels from Rajkot to Mumbai to protect them. In Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha, Dhani falls in love with Rishabh, and he also feels attracted towards him. In Sikandar, Sanjay doesn't fall in love again. But in Dil Ne Jisse...Rishabh decides to move on in life and accepts Dhani thinking that Pari is still alive in her.

About Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha

Salman's romantic drama was inspired by the American romantic comedy Return To Me, and despite an interesting plot, it was a major commercial failure. The movie was released in cinemas on September 10, 2004, and it grossed only Rs 13 crores, against the Rs 11 crores budget.