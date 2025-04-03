Despite the mixed reviews, Sikandar managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide in four days. Amid the negativity, Salman Khan fans showed support for their idol and claimed about 'negative campaign' against him.

Salman Khan's latest movie Sikandar opened with mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, a few internet users are going all out to declare AR Murugadoss' latest directorial a 'flop'. Self-proclaimed critic KRK also shared altered videos of negative reactions from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to rundown Sikandar. Like KRK, there are several netizens who are constantly trying to troll the film and Salman.

However, amid the mixed reactions and trolling, Salman's die-hard fans voiced their opinion and called out the 'planned campaign' to smear Sikandar. Many followers of the actor took their thoughts to X and showed support against negativity. A fan tweeted, "Superstardom comes at a price, and Bhai has paid it for decades! Every time a #SalmanKhan film drops, the usual hate brigade wakes up. But let’s be real—his legacy, his impact, and his stardom are beyond reach."

Another fan wrote, "Its unbelievable that there is #salmankhan, who has given us a spree of superhit films and is the massiest star of all still gets hated for no reason. But that makes me wonder, how can a man who is loved by all suddenly get hated."

One of the netizens wrote, "There is somebody spreading propaganda against our Sallu Bhai. We love him and he has created a major impact in our life, in our childhoods and even as adults. I liked Sikandar, I don't understand what the hate is about. Leave our man alone now!"

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman, along with Satyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. As per Sacnilk, Sikandar grossed Rs 140 crores in four days. However, as per the data shared by the production house, the film has breached the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earning 158.50 crores.