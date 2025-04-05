Shreya Gupto recalls her hustle as an outsider to find good opportunities and how she faced the casting couch in Chennai.

Actress Shreya Gupto, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Sikandar, opens up about her journey in films, facing the casting couch in the South. Hailing from a non-filmy Bengali family, Shreya grew up in Chennai and started her career with Tamil films.

Shreya Gupto on facing casting couch

While discussing her hustle to find good roles, Shreya recalls the dark phase when she faced a casting couch in the South. She says, "I did face casting couch in Chennai. There was no casting director back then. This is why I wanted to come to Bombay and wanted to give it a try. In Bombay, I faced nothing of that sort." Shreya affirms that she's not desperate for a role, and she will never allow anyone to take her advantage.

Recalling the horrific incident, Shreya says, "In 2014, I went to a director's office for an audition. Earlier directors and producers would directly call you for an audition. I went for it with my mom, and after I stepped inside the cabin, the director told me, 'Come sit on my lap, and show me the scene'. I was very young and felt very uncomfortable. I lied that I would prepare the scene and would come the next day. I ran out from there."

Shreya remembers that after that incident she felt that after studying so much, if she had to face a situation then she would rather try her luck in Bombay. The actress confirms that now the scenario is much better down South.

Shreya on surviving in Mumbai, but with her morals intact

Before Sikandar, Shreya worked with AR Murugadoss in his last directorial, Darbar. She was also seen in Vaaranam Aayiram and Mathiyaal Vell. Despite working with superstars like Suriya and Rajinikanth, Shreya had to face a fair share of rejection and strive hard for a good role. Recalling her struggle, Shreya adds, "Though I did films in the South, when I moved to Bombay, I had to start from scratch. It doesn't matter aapne bachpan mein kya kiya hai." Shreya did ads, TV serials, and everything possible that would help her to 'sustain' herself in an expensive city "I have to pay my bills, and I don't have the privilege to sit at home and say 'I will work when I will get good opportunities'. So, I kept doing whatever I was receiving but with my morals intact. I said no to nudity, and that delayed my process. But I'm glad that somebody trusted me with a commercial film," she adds.

Shreya thanks Murugadoss for casting her in Sikandar after Darbar but reveals that a huge chunk of her role was edited. "We shot for over 100 days, but a lot of it has been edited, which is a creative decision, due to time constraints and other factors. I respect that, and I'm thankful ki aisi film mili toh sahi."

Shreya Gupto with Salman Khan in Sikandar

At last, Shreya expressed gratitude to Mukesh Chhabra, who brought the concept of a casting director to reality. "I'm so grateful to Mukesh Chhabra for actually making a process of casting. I know my limits and would work hard to get any substantial role, but without comprising my values."

