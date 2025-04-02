Rashmika Mandanna, one of South India's highest-paid actresses, over the years, has slowly but surely built an empire for herself. Today, we will tell you about some of Rashmika Mandanna's most prized possessions and her ever-increasing net worth.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently celebrating the release of her latest film Sikandar, co-starring Salman Khan, has been on cloud nine in terms of her career. In any big-budget, superstar-backed film that one looks at, Rashmika Mandanna is seen playing the lead role, including Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun, and the recent blockbuster Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna, one of South India's highest-paid actresses, over the years, has slowly but surely built an empire for herself. Today, we will tell you about some of Rashmika Mandanna's most prized possessions and her ever-increasing net worth.

Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 8 crore bungalow in Bangalore

Rashmika Mandanna, who has proved to be a superstar in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, does not shy away from living a luxurious lifestyle. One of her most prized possessions is her sprawling bungalow in Bangalore worth Rs 8 crore. Her home is complete with elegant wooden furnishings and a vast garden that helps her tune out the bustling city noise.

Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious properties in Coorg, Hyderabad, and Goa

Apart from a bungalow in Bangalore, Rashmika Mandanna also owns luxurious properties in Coorg and Hyderabad, making her one of the most financially successful actresses in India. The actress recently also purchased a sprawling bungalow in India's party capital, Goa, which would help serve as a getaway when she needs a small break from shooting commitments.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mumbai home

Rashmika Mandanna, for the past few years, has been a steady addition to the Hindi film industry, which means frequent travel to Mumbai. The Sikandar actress, to make a successful career in Bollywood, in 2021, bought a plush apartment in Mumbai. After her purchase, Rashmika Mandanna told The Times of India, "I just loved the house when I saw it. My pet Aura also loves the place. It’s a new city, new weather, and I like it all. I feel like a gypsy, moving to new addresses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and now here."

Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious car collection

Apart from major real estate investments, Rashmika Mandanna is also fond of owning luxurious cars. Her most prized one is a Range Rover Sport, an SUV worth Rs 1.84 crore in India. Rashmika Mandanna also owns an Audi Q3 (Rs 40 lakhs), a Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Rs 50 lakhs), a Toyota Innova, and a Hyundai Creta.

Rashmika Mandanna has a net worth of Rs 66 crore and charges a whopping Rs 4 to Rs 8 crore per film. She also earns a significant income from her brand deals and endorsements.

