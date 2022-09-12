SIIMA 2022: Ranveer Singh says South film fraternity 'inspires' him as he wins Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was awarded the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India' trophy at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards. While receiving the honour, Ranveer said that he is proud of the diversity that India has to offer which makes our country's film industry rich and dynamic.

Ranveer said, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artist. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It's because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all and most of all, you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that." He added, "That's my favourite part about India's 75 years of independence. There used to be a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it is that we don't live in such a time anymore. Like Bong Joon-ho said on the Oscar stage, I'm so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from different languages and different cultures."

Ranveer further said the South film fraternity and mesmerizing talent that it has to offer inspires him. He said, "You have captured the imagination of the entire nation and beyond and that's the credit to your craft, that's a credit to the handwork and sincerity. You inspire me!"

Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph holding the trophy and expressing his gratitude to the South film fraternity. "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! @siimawards #10YearsofSIIMA #SIIMA2022 #SIIMA #Wolf777SIIMAWeekEnd," he captioned the photo.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.