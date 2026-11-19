Sidhu Moosewala featured in Grand Theft Auto VI? The viral clip from the latest game has crashed the internet. But here's the truth.

Grand Theft Auto's new chapter, GTA 6, is finally here. The prayers of millions of gamers have finally been answered. The open-world game has a great following even in India, and now they have another reason to go gaga over it. A viral clip from the game featured late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's song. The late Punjabi rapper is reportedly set to become the first Punjabi singer to feature on a GTA 6 radio station, taking Punjabi music to one of gaming’s biggest global platforms. In the viral clip, we see the gamer pausing the game and looking for some Punjabi radio stations; he selects BBC, and then we hear Sidhu's iconic song. The player is stunned to hear Sidhu's song in Rockstar's biggest game.

Here's the viral clip from the game

Fact check: Sidhu Moosewala song in GTA 6 is a fan-made video

The developers of GTA 6, Rockstar Games, have not yet confirmed Sidhu Moosewala’s inclusion in the currently published radio lineup. There is no official confirmation of Sidhu's song in the game. So this video can't be considered accurate, and it seems to be a fan edit.

Netizens react to viral Sidhu's song in GTA 6

The video has created ripples on the internet. However, a few internet users called it a 'fake fan edit'. A netizen wrote, "King of industry SidhuMoose." Another netizen wrote, "Even GTA knows to skip Malton." One of the netizens wrote, "Unfortunately, there is no Punjabi song or station in GTA 6." An internet user wrote, "Chill, fake hai guys." Another internet user wrote, "Fake but interesting." One of the internet users wrote, "If this is real then yeah, legends never die."

Where can you play GTA VI?

Grand Theft Auto VI is available natively on PlayStation 5 (including PS5 Pro) and Xbox Series X/S, and can also be streamed on Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game is not available for PC, with no official PC release date announced yet.