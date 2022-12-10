Sidharth Shukla's UNSEEN throwback photos from 2005 World Best Model title win leave fans emotional

It's been 17 years since Sidharth Shukla became the first Indian model to bag a prestigious title. Check out some unseen photos

It's an emotional day for Sidharth Shukla fans. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is been missed by his countless fans, as it's been 17 years since the late actor was awarded the title of 'Best Model Of The World.' On December 9, 2005, Shukla became the first Indian to win this prestigious title of WBM.

Viral Bhayani dedicated a post to the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star, with some throwback photos from the mega event. In the post, we can see a lean, young, and chocolaty Shukla. While browsing the photos of Shukla, you will become emotional.

Viral shared the post with the caption, "9th December 2005. SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA Became The First Indian Who Won Best Model Of The World Title. 7YRS OF SID WINNING WBM TITLE #SidharthShukla #SidHeartsForever." The post went viral, and Sidharth fans felt emotional over the loss of the actor.

Soon after the post, several fans of the actor remembered him. A user wrote, "Legend never dies we always Miss you." Another user wrote, "Itna mehnat krne k baad banda life ko puri tarah jee bhi nhi paya." One of the user wrote, "On this day in 2005 our heartthrob #SidharthShukla not only became 1st Indian but also 1st Asian to beat contestants from 40 countries across Asia, Latin America, Europe & won #WorldBestModel title. Proud of u mate… L U 4ever! #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #17YrsOfSidWorldBestModel." A netizen wrote, "Thank you for everything uh have given to this world shukla bro." Another netizen wrote, "Abhi hota to phir kuch history creat karta ...he bounced back bfuly, but gone to soon dost...yaad rahoge hamesha."

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a major heart attack. During his stint in the reality show, he got close to Shehnaaz Gill, and they were rumoured to be in a relationship.