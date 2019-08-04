Sidharth Malhotra: Web shows still have a long way to go in India

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut back in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year, has completed seven long years in Bollywood and is now all set to be seen in his next release Jabariya Jodi. The actor has been going all out while promoting his movie.

Talking about what he loves in the profession of acting Sidharth told Mid-Day in an interview, "I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan romance in the 90s and (Amitabh) Bachchan Saab doing action in the 70s and 80s. Now I am living the dream by portraying similar characters - be it romancing in Jabariya Jodi or doing action in Marjaavan (film with Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh). It's exciting for someone like me to be able to don varied characters."

Further mentioning why he hasn't thought about web shows, Sidharth adds, "I haven't really ventured or thought about it (web shows) because there's so much I am already getting to do in films. Web shows still have a long way to go in India. It is a new phenomenon and our audience base is not as big as the West, neither are the characters or the budgets of these films. While the growth is evident, it will still take a while for the showrunners to provide us with attractive characters and stories that will compel us to make the switch. Right now, I am very happy with my line-up of movies and scripts I am working on."

Interestingly the second installment of Sacred Games aka Sacred Games 2, which is one of the most loved and much-awaited Indian web shows, will release on Netflix on August 15. The show features Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde in the lead roles.

Sidharth further also mentioned that he would love to play a superhero who is based in India. "It has always been on my bucket list to build and portray a superhero character from India, like a Captain America or Thor. They have some amazing writing there and I have been hoping to play one soon. A while back, something on those lines was being worked out, but to build from scratch requires a lot of writing, thought and planning, which takes time. Hindu mythology also has some interesting characters and I would love to play one of those too," said the actor.

Sid's mentor Karan Johar has been trying to experiment with a superhero film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie called Brahmastra which will be adapted as a trilogy, is about an Indian man who has powers like a superhero.