Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' song 'JaiHind Ki Senaa' celebrates the real-life faujis ahead of Independence Day

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a heart-thumping song - 'JaiHind Ki Senaa', from the much-awaited movie 'Shershaah'. Released just days before the film's global premiere, the song aptly describes the rigorous physical and mental training faujis undertake to serve their country. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung and composed by the very talented Vikram Montrose, the track truly captures the spirit of jawans for whom nothing else surpasses the call of duty towards their nation.

With the track perfectly showcasing Sidharth Malhotra taking on the mantle of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) alongside Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt among others as his comrades, 'JaiHind Ki Senaa' reminds us not just of freedom in this Independence Week but also celebrates the real-life warriors who protect our freedom every single day. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the biographical drama is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. 'Shershaah' will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting August 12, 2021 The film is an incredible true story of a PVC awardee, Kargil War hero - Capt. Vikram Batra, who shot to fame and became a household name during the Kargil War in 1999. His indomitable spirit and his unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999.