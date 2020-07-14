Sidharth Malhotra says maintaining good physique is '24/7 job'

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. He showed his ripped body and abs in his debut film, Student of the Year itself which made girls go weak in their knees. Now during a recent interaction, the handsome actor opened up about maintaining a good physique and called it as a 24/7 job. He also credited over the fact that he was into fitness and sports since childhood.

Sidharth stated, "There's a lot of work that goes into it, it's a 24/7 job. I think for me, I was lucky that I was already into fitness or sports when I was growing up, and that I was a model before, which I went into just to make pocket money. Modelling is a very visual medium, it is only a visual medium unfortunately where you have to fit into these clothes and just look the part on the ramp. When it came to movies, it became more difficult because I instinctively like to do one film at a time, which gave me enough time to transform myself."

He also shared about the training he undertook for his film Brothers co-starring Akshay Kumar. Malhotra shared, "I think my first struggle to look the part was during Brothers, which was my fourth film and I had to play an MMA fighter pitted against Mr Kumar who has got years of work in action. My director's one brief was I just want you to look bigger than Akshay, tougher than him so you can be a match, you need to look angry and you need to look bulky. That I think was my first challenge to really change my look, be a little more aggressive and gain about eight to nine kilos of muscle weight and yet not make him look that menacing or not fit for being a hero."

Sidharth added, "I took about two and a half to three months off l, did a lot of training with the MMA coach and gym coach. I used to spend about six hours a day training, three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening, about six meals and I was eating a lot of meat at that time. I had got this chef who was just making different meals for me to make it interesting."