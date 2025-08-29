Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Sidharth Malhotra reveals 'most filmy' thing he did for his girlfriend, it's not Kiara Advani: 'I arranged a lot of...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari has released in cinemas.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sidharth Malhotra reveals 'most filmy' thing he did for his girlfriend, it's not Kiara Advani: 'I arranged a lot of...'
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Param Sundari, also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, has released in the cinemas this Frday on August 29. To promote the romantic comedy, the two actors appeared in a special video on IMDb titled Speed Dating, in which they shared their past experiences about their dating lives.

When the Student of the Year actor was asked the 'most filmy' thing he has done for love, he said, "One would be celebrating six months of dating, where I planned where the car would stop, and as soon as she opened the car, there were flowers, leading her to a restaurant. I arranged a lot of flowers, made a nice trail going to the table. And there was a nice handwritten letter there."

When asked what he learnt about love during the making of Param Sundari, Sidharth shared, "Param and Sundari’s love story will make you believe in faith and in destiny, in the most funny and weirdest way. If two people are destined to meet, fate will find a way to bring you together."

Param Sundari was initially slated to release on July 25, along with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. However, due to Saiyaara's record-breaking opening weekend, both the films got postponed. Son of Sardaar 2 was pushed by 1 week and released on August 1, but eventually flopped at the box office. Now, Param Sundari is hitting theatres after a month on August 29.

