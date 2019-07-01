Sidharth Malhotra reveals his relationship status with Kiara Advani at 'Jabariya Jodi' trailer launch

Kiara Advani is currently in news since her movie Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor released in theatres. However the actress' name came up once again at Jabariya Jodi trailer launch which was held in the suburban part of Mumbai on Monday.

Sidharth Malhotra has often been linked to the actress. Hence when he promoted Jabariya Jodi trailer with Parineeti Chopra on Monday, the actor was asked to clear the air around his relationship status and what is really cooking between him and Kiara.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, the actor said that they are nothing but co-stars in Shershaah, the biopic on Vikram Batra. In fact he went on to mention that Kiara often makes fun of the news reports which talk about their relationship status.

"During the event today, Sid opened up about the same and shared that Kiara made fun of the articles which linked them together. He went on to say that they are lovely friends and co-stars in Shershaah, the shooting of which is currently going on. In fact, he hugged Parineeti and stated that for now, he is very happy with this Jodi and will keep fans updated," claims a report on Pinkvilla.

Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, Jabariya Jodi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gopal Dutt and Neeraj Sood in the lead roles. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh. The much-awaited film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.