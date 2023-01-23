Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra rejoices at an Andaman island being named after Captain Vikram Batra: 'Shershaah lives on forever'

Sidharth Malhotra has reacted to an island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands being named after Captain Vikram Batra, whom he played in Shershaah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra rejoices at an Andaman island being named after Captain Vikram Batra: 'Shershaah lives on forever'
Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 21 largest unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago had been named after Param Vir Chakra awardees. The naming was done on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. One of the slands was named after Kargil War hero, the late Captain Vikram Batra, whose life was immortalised in the 2021 film Shershaah.

Actor Sidharth Malhortra, who played Captain Batra in the acclaimed film, expressed his happiness at the late war hero being given this recognition. Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps.”

Captain Batra, whose code name Shershaah became popular after a TV interview during the 1999 war, was instrumental in helping the Indian Army clunch key victories in the captures of Point 5140 and Point 4875. The film on his life, directed by Vishnuvardhan, was released on Prime Video in August 2021, to critical acclaim. Talking about his association with Captain Batra, Sidharth added in his tweet, “My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi  ensures that Shershaah lives on forever.” Prior to Shershaah, Captain Batra had been portrayed on screen by Abhishek Bachchan in the 2003 JP Dutta war film LOC: Kargil.

Talking about the step to name the islands after India’s military heroes, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement, “This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom had made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.”

Sidharth was most recently seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu, a spy thriller which opened to moxed reviews. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and began streaming on January 20.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
43-year-old Delhi man dies after falling from Noida's tallest building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.