Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra opened up about embracing the new chapter in his life, and also shared parenting goals he has with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are embracing the new phase of parenthood, and the actor has reacted to this new chapter for the first time. The Shershaah actor expressed his thoughts, parenting tips, with which he wants to raise his kid in an interview. While speaking to popular influencer Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel.

In the conversation, Lilly asked Sidharth to share his plans to approach parenting in today’s world. The actor emphasized the importance of discipline, and said. “Definitely get your boys in check growing up, and that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come, be it a girl or a boy." With this response Malhotra clarified that he wishes to raise well-rounded children with strong values, regardless of their gender.

Sidharth's reply won his fans all over again. They are glad with the fact that the actor is more concerned with his upbringing rather than gender. His straightforward approach, and their aim to provide a nurturing yet structured environment for kids impressed netizens as well.

On February 28, Sidharth and Kiara shared the news of their first pregnancy. The actress made the special announcement via Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen holding a pair of cream-coloured baby booties. The caption of their post read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. On the work front, Kiara was supposed to start shooting Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, but after the pregnancy announcement, she reportedly quit the film.