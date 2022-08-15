Search icon
Sidharth Malhotra reacts after rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani crops him from latest video

On the 76th anniversary of India's independence, Kiara Advani posted a video of herself holding the flag.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been linked to relationship rumours for more than a year. On the 76th anniversary of India's independence, Kiara posted a video of herself holding the flag. Sidharth reacted by claiming that Kiara had removed him from the video after Kiara uploaded video.

Sharing the video on Monday, Kiara wrote, “Happy Independence Day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra commented, “Thanks for cutting me out," to this Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there."

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-15-at-10-36-45-PM

Since they shared a screen in the 2021 movie Shershaah, Kiara and Sidharth have been linked with dating rumours. To commemorate Kiara's 30th birthday, Sidharth and she travelled to Dubai last month.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

According to a report the two will be seen together once again on-screen. A source informed India Today on Monday, "Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled Adal Badal, the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this."

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated Shershaah's one-year anniversary with their followers. A little while after ending the live, the couple uploaded a romantic slow-motion video to social media, which completely enthralled the audience.

