Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Mission Majnu' release date out

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Guilty By Association's 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles finally has a release date.

The film is expected to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022.

The production houses backing 'Mission Majnu', took to their respective Twitter handle to make the announcement.

The target is set!

Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of India's sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna.

The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit Shershaah and Rashmika's much-awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster Pushpa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.