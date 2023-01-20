Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra's spy-thriller Mission Majnu sees him play an Indian intelligence operative. The movie is set in the 1970s and is based on actual events, examining one of India's most noteworthy historical missions. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Sidharth's wife in the film.

Mission Majnu was released today - January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The film is being loved by audiences with people praising Sidharth's acting skills and well-knit storyline.

However, we have a piece of bad news for fans as within hours of its release Mission Majnu became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Reports state that the film has been leaked online in full HD versions and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, etc. The piracy attack is sure to leave a mark on the viewership of the film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu leaked hours after its release and some people are looking to download the film from several torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, and 123movies among others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

Mission Majnu Release Date

After being postponed a couple of times earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller was released directly on OTT today, January 20, 2023.

Mission Majnu plot

Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility in what is said to be 'India's deadliest mission'. To cover up his identity as an Indian spy, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife and hence, the film's title Mission Majnu, which is also the codename for his covert operation.