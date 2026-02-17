Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'

Remembering his late dad Sunil Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together." As per reports, Sidharth's father passed away last week and his last rites have been completed.

Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra has passed away. The Shershaah actor has penned a heartfelt tribute for him on his Instagram on Tuesday. Sid remembered his dad as a man of "rare honesty, integrity, and culture." Admiring his moral values, discipline, and the ability to live life with dignity and grace, he added, "He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

"From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," added the Student of the Year actor. Revealing what all he has inherited from his late father, Sidharth stated, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."

The Ek Villain actor shared that his father, who passed away peacefully in his sleep, has left a huge void in their lives. Promising to carry forward the glorious legacy left behind, Sidharth concluded, "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

As per reports, Sidharth's father breathed his last a few days ago, and his last rites have already been completed. However, Sid and his actress-wife Kiara Advani will be staying in Delhi for a few more days to be with their loved ones. Sidharth is believed to have been extremely close to his father and often spoke very highly of him during interviews.

On the occasion of Father's Day last year, Sid wished his dad, calling him his 'favourite hero'. "Happy Father's Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan #MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay," the Thank God actor wrote.

