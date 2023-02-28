Sidharth Malhotra opens up on marrying Kiara Advani, says 'felt like real Vikram and Dimple....'

Credit: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most loved couples in the B-town industry, never fail to give us goals. In his recent interview, Shershaah actor opened up on marrying Kiara Advani.

While speaking to News18, Sidharth Malhotra said ‘it was meant to be’. He stated, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and my wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.”

Meanwhile, Kiara said, “The (post-wedding) glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.” Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been grabbing headlines ever since their fairytale wedding in Jaisalmer earlier this month. Fans wait with bated breath for a new update on the couple. Last week, Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event and made attendees go gaga as he referred to Kiara Advani as "my wife".

A video from the event is going viral on social media and has left fans gushing over the adorable couple. For the event, Sidharth looked dapper in a white shirt, and black trousers paired with a cream-coloured blazer. Sidharth was attending a perfume launch event in the city.

Speaking about the perfume, Sidharth said, "I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it." Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for

Shershaah, which was released in 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours. In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked. (With inputs from ANI)

