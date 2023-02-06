Search icon
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala says 'Vikram Batra blessing them from above'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of Shershaah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot this week. The couple, who began dating after co-starring in the 2021 film Shershaah, kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time. They are now going to wed in an intimate but grand ceremony at a palace in Rajasthan.

Ahead of their nuptials, filmmaker Shabbir Boxwala, who produced their film Shershaah, wished the couple the best. Shershaah was a war biopic, based on the life of the late Captain Vikram Batra, recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Sidharth played Captain Batra while Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Boxwala said, “I am genuinely very happy for Sidharth and Kiara. They are amazing people, and I am elated that the reel life couple from Shershaah are getting married in real life. I am sure that Vikram would also be blessing them from above.”

Boxwala praised the couple for opting for a small ceremony. “I have heard their wedding is an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance, and I truly believe that’s the most right way to go about it. I wish them lots of luck, love and blessing,” he added.

It was on the sets of Shershaah that romance blossomed between Sidharth and Kiara. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video. Sidharth’s portrayal of the late war hero received praise in particular.

Kiara and Sidharth will be tying the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Apart from their close friends and family, the wedding will also be attended by celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, as well as Isha Ambani.

