Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding programme revealed: Here's when and where sangeet, haldi, wedding will take place

The schedule of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities has been revealed. Welcome Lunch happened on 6h February at Courtyard Suryagarh while Sangeet happened at Sunset Patio.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. As per the media reports, the wedding ceremony will take place on February 7.

Now, the schedule of their wedding festivities has also been revealed. As per the Times Now report, Welcome Lunch happened on 6h February at Courtyard Suryagarh while Sangeet happened at Sunset Patio. Meanwhile, Haldi, wedding and reception will take place on the 7th at ‘Between Have’, ‘Bawdi’ and ‘Celebration Laws’ respectively.

On Sunday morning, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at Kalina airport. Shahid was wearing white casuals, whereas Mira was spotted with a top and skirt. The duo even waved at paps before going further. Later, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo producer Karan Johar was also captured arriving at the airport. Karan wore a navy blue jacket with dark blue jeans and trendy shoes. 

On February 4, Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, along with her family and Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a white outfit with a pink dupatta. Later, they were photographed by the paparazzi when they arrived in Jaisalmer.

In the evening, Sidharth and his family were captured outside the Delhi airport. The actor was seen in black casuals. The groom-to-be's mother Rimma Malhotra and his elder brother Harshad Malhotra were congratulated by the paps at the Jaisalmer airport. When the paps asked them how excited are they about the wedding, Rimma said, "bahut excited hain (we are too much excited)" and Harsad told, "we are all excited" before they sat in their cars. The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

