Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Paps chase man at Jaisalmer airport, he turns out to be random tourist. Watch

A foreign national found himself being accosted by media in Jaisalmer ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidarth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot on Tuesday. The bride and the groom have been in Jaisalmer, where the wedding is taking place. Several of their friends and family members are also present there. Naturally, the Jaisalmer airport is now home to several paparazzi trying to get clicks of the celeb guests.

In their zeal, on Tuesday, the paparazzi stationed at the airport made a faux pas. On Tuesday, a foreign national was clicked exitting the airport and assuming he was part of the wedding party, the paparazzi chased him down and began questioning him about his plans in the city. As they asked him, it emerged that the man was a random tourist and not there to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

The video shows paparazzi asking the man if he is here for a wedding. He smiles and responds, “What wedding? I don’t know what you are talking about.” Then it dawns on them that they are speaking to the wrong person. Howeveer, the tourist took the exchange in a rather sporting manner giving a parting shot in Punjabi, saying an emphatic ‘chak de phatte’ to all the paparazzi. The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media with many criticising the paparazzi for harrassing regular folks at the airport.

Kiara and Sidharth will be tying the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The pre-wedding functions are began on Monday with a welcome lunch in the afternoon, followed by a star-studded sangeet ceremony in the evening. A haldi ceremony was held on Tuesday morning followed by the wedding in the afternoon. Apart from their family and friends, the wedding guest list also includes Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manihs Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani.