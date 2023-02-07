Search icon
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Old video of the 'Shershaah couple' dancing together goes viral - Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/File photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at the Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The venue has been lit up for the wedding celebrations. Multiple celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, and  Juhi Chawla among others have reached the Rajasthan city for the big fat Bollywood wedding.

Ahead of their wedding, an old video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing together at a function is going viral on social media. The clip has been shared by Sidharth Malhotra's fan page on Twitter with the caption, "Memory lane: When groom-to-be @SidMalhotra and bride-to-be @advani_kiara were grooving together on dance floor".

As per a photo of the wedding schedule which is being circulated online, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding sangeet happened on February 6 with the haldi, wedding, and reception ceremonies set to take place today throughout the day. It is expected that just like other couples, Kiara and Sidharth will share their wedding photos themselves on social media in the evening.

The couple's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the actor portrayed the Kargil hero, the actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala says 'Vikram Batra blessing them from above'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was most recently seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and was released directly on Netflix. On the other hand, Kiara's last film Govinda Naam Mera, a romantic comedy in which she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, also had a direct streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar.

