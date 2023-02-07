Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding live updates: Groom's father falls ill during sangeet, claim reports

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding live updates: Check out all the latest updates from the big Bollywood wedding.

The day is here. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot today in a grand ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The celeb couple, who has been dating for a couple of years, reached the venue two days ago with families. Other guests, including Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arrived later.

A Times Now report claimed that Sidharth's father Sunil Malhotra fell ill during the sangeet ceremony on Monday night. As per unconfirmed reports, he began to vomit upon which a doctor was called to check on him. The report added that he was stable after resting for a couple of hours. The family decided to continue with the sangeet ceremony but lowered the music's volume as per reports.

Kiara and Sidharth will be tying the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, multiple fan accounts and media portals shared a video of the 'baraat'. The video showed the bandwallahs from Sidharth's baraat procession getting ready in a field adjacent to the venue. The wedding will take place in the afternoon.

The pre-wedding functions began on Monday with a welcome lunch in the afternoon, followed by a star-studded sangeet ceremony in the evening. While pictures of the bride and the groom or the guests aren’t out yet, there are videos from the venue circulating online, showing groovy Bollywood songs and Punjabi beats. As per reports, songs such as Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga from Sidharth and Kiara's films along with Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji and Patiala Peg were played at the ceremony.

There are also pictures purported to be of the venue of the haldi ceremony going viral on Twitter and Instagram. The video shows a courtyard in the fort, decked up in yellow and white. With big yellow drapes covering the sky along with several tables with yellow floral arrangement.

The haldi ceremony was to be held on Tuesday morning in the fort, followed by a lunch after which the wedding will take place. There is a reception dinner in the evening where the newlyweds will greet their guests as husband and wife for the first time ever.

It was on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021 that romance blossomed between Sidharth and Kiara. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video in 2021. The couple, however, remained tight-lipped about their romance even till very recently.