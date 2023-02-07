Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Groom's father reportedly falls ill during sangeet, family calls doctor

Credit: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra fanpage/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot today (on Tuesday) at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, as per the new media reports, on February 6, the groom’s father go ill during the sangeet ceremony.

As per the Times Now report, a source informed that the family called the doctor after Sidharth’s father started vomiting. The source further mentioned that he was treated in his room and was on rest for 2 hours. Kiara and Sidharth decided to continue to music on low volume. The actor’s father is now stable.

Earlier, celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani, Manisha Malhotra, and others were spotted arriving at the venue. On Monday, several pap videos circulated online in which the wedding venue is seen beautifully lit up in pink lights. Along with it, one can also hear peppy tracks playing inside the wedding venue. While the paparazzi couldn’t spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening.

As per the Times Now report, Welcome Lunch happened on 6h February at Courtyard Suryagarh while Sangeet happened at Sunset Patio. Meanwhile, Haldi, wedding and reception will take place on the 7th at ‘Between Have’, ‘Bawdi’ and ‘Celebration Laws’ respectively.

On Sunday morning, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at Kalina airport. Shahid was wearing white casuals, whereas Mira was spotted with a top and skirt. The duo even waved at paps before going further. Later, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo producer Karan Johar was also captured arriving at the airport. Karan wore a navy blue jacket with dark blue jeans and trendy shoes.

On February 4, Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport, along with her family and Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a white outfit with a pink dupatta. Later, they were photographed by the paparazzi when they arrived in Jaisalmer.

