Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' gets release date, Karan Johar shares new posters

Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. The film is set to hit the screens on July 2, 2021. Along with the release date, Karan also shared two new posters of Shershaah featuring Sidharth during the 1999 Kargil War. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan under his home banner Dharma Productions.

KJo captioned the post stating, "The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies!"

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, while talking about Shershaah, Sidharth had said, "If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect... a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in."

The tagline of the film is "The soldier who left no stone unturned, to display an act of unparalleled courage leading at the frontline armed with his valour and pride, lives on in the heart of every Indian."

This is the first outing of Sidharth and Kiara on the big screen.