Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding date changed, list of events, updated guest list revealed, check latest updates

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding preparations are on in full swing. The couple recently reached Jaisalmer for the wedding with friends and family and fans are waiting with bated breath for both Sidharth and Kiara to share their wedding photos and details.

As we are all aware, Sidharth and Kiara are all set to wed in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The wedding was earlier supposed to take place on February 6, however, reports have now stated that Sidharth and Kiara will be wed on February 7 instead. Some other details have also emerged regarding the functions that will be held on February 6 and 7.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Details

Welcome Lunch on February 6 at Courtyard, Suryagarh

Sangeet on February 6 at Sunset Patio

Haldi on February 7

Wedding on February 7 at Bawdi

Reception on February 7 at Celebration Lawns.

About Suryagarh Palace

Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is marketed as 'your gateway to the Thar desert.' Speaking about the venue, IndiaToday quoted a source as saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List Revealed

Reports state that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding is a private affair, but the guest list includes close to 100-125 people. Apart from their immediate family and friends, several industry friends are also all set to join the couple in Rajasthan. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput have already reached Jaisalmer. Isha Ambani, Kiara's school friend is also all set to attend the festivities.

Apart from this, reports state that Sidharth has also extended an invitation to his Indian Police Force web series director Rohit Shetty and Captain Vikram Batra's family.