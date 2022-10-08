Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's unseen video goes viral, fans say 'they are secretly married'

Photo credit/Instagram

One of Bollywood's most popular couples is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two consistently set couple goals despite the fact that they have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Currently, a video of the pair is going viral on social media, leaving everyone in utter awe.

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen standing next to one another while wearing festive attire. Sidharth wore a green sherwani, while Kiara chose a yellow lehenga. Kiara is also seen in the video helping her beau remove something from his eyes at one point. According to reports, the two actors appeared in the video during a recent advertisement shoot.

There were various social media reactions to the video. Some called them perfect while others pointed at how Kiara looks at Sidharth. One fan even wrote, “THEY ARE SECRETLY MARRIED.”

Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

Rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon. As per another report of India Today, the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they have liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

