Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception: From venue to guest list, here's all you need to know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached Mumbai on Saturday night days after their wedding in Jaisalmer. The two had visited Sidharth’s family in Delhi where they hosted an informal reception for family and close friends. Now, on Sunday night, the celeb couple will host a much grander reception for their Bollywood friends and other family members in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception venue

Sidharth and Kiara are hosting their reception on the night of February 12 at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. The reception is expected to begin around 8pm with guests arriving a little later. The reception dinner will be attended by Sidharth and Kiara’s families as well as a number of Bollywood celebrities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception guest list

A host of big names of Bollywood have been invited for the star-studded reception. Since Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding in Jaisalmer was a cosy family affair, very few names from the film industry had attended the event. From Bollywood, only Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, and Armaan Jain were present in Jaisalmer. To make up for that, the couple has reportedly invited all of their industry friends at the Mumbai reception now.

Reports say that the guest list includes Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra. Shahid, Juhi, and Karan – who attended the couple’s wedding, are also likely to attend. Salman Khan may not be able to attend the reception as per sources, since the actor is likely to be busy hosting the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, which will be held at the same time in another part of town.

A few days ago, the save the date card of the reception had surfaced online with details about the time and venue. The simple card had a picture of Sidharth and Kiara from their wedding on it. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 in the presence of close friends and family. The couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds later that night.