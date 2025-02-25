In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are seen at an open-air restaurant with a group of people.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month, recently took a trip abroad.

A video of the couple interacting with fans during their day out has surfaced on social media. According to fans, their travel destination was somewhere in Europe.

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are seen at an open-air restaurant with a group of people. Sidharth wore a white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and pants, while Kiara chose a flowy mustard outfit.

The couple interacted with fans, who took selfies with them. At one point, Sidharth and Kiara shared a sweet moment, smiling at each other.

A video of the interaction was shared on Reddit, where fans had some humorous reactions. One fan commented, "Siddy and Kiara look like they want to escape so bad. Siddharth standing awkwardly behind during the group photo is so me."

Another comment read, "Omg, looks like a bad case of vacay breakfast peace disrupted. Sid is so relatable as an introvert."

One person commented, "Leave them alone during their vacation. Desi people can’t take a hint, their expressions were screaming leave us please." Another Reddit user wrote, "Sweet of them to entertain strangers... so much for people calling Kiara rude and badly behaved otherwise."

A fan also added, "Why can't people leave them alone?"

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His upcoming film, Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Tushar Jalota.

The rom-com, which centers around a love story where two very different worlds collide, is set to release on July 25, 2025. The film also features Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She also has Don 3 and War 2 lined up in her career.