Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose with Manish Malhotra's team after Jaisalmer wedding, unseen photos impress netizens

Do you want to see more moments from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding? Here are a few of those.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose with Manish Malhotra's team after Jaisalmer wedding, unseen photos impress netizens
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's team member and costume designer shared unseen photos from the duo's intimate wedding photos from Jaisalmer. Nitin Garbyal dropped photos on his Instagram in which he, Manish, and others are posing with pride with Sidharth and Kiara. 

In the photo, the Manish squad is posing in the eye-popping mandap, and the team is more than happy to make the duo look stylish. Nitin shared the photos with the caption, "From here on, happiness simply multiplies...Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra. Thank-you @manishmalhotra05. For making us part this beautiful moment." 

Here are the photos  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NITIN GARBYAL (@supergmumbai)

A few moments after the upload, netizens started praising Kiara and Sidharth's looks. A user wrote, "Got to see Kiara's full lehenga. Such a pretty lehenga it is. Such a good job by the whole team." Another user wrote, "You guys have done an amazing job! Heads have turned and stayed there! Keep killing it." A user wrote, "Got to see Kiara's full lehenga.such a pretty lehenga it is.such a good job by the whole team." A fan felt Sid-Kiara are giving "Royal Vibes." Another fan called Sidharth Malhotra, "Dapper." 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.  The wedding festivities began on Monday with a welcome lunch and a sangeet that continued late into the night. On Tuesday, the haldi ceremony took place followed by the wedding. Apart from the couple’s family and close friends, the wedding was also attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds later on Tuesday with a caption that referred to their film Shershaah. It was on the sets of the film that the two met and began dating in 2021. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.