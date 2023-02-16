Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose with Manish Malhotra's team after Jaisalmer wedding, unseen photos impress netizens

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's team member and costume designer shared unseen photos from the duo's intimate wedding photos from Jaisalmer. Nitin Garbyal dropped photos on his Instagram in which he, Manish, and others are posing with pride with Sidharth and Kiara.

In the photo, the Manish squad is posing in the eye-popping mandap, and the team is more than happy to make the duo look stylish. Nitin shared the photos with the caption, "From here on, happiness simply multiplies...Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra. Thank-you @manishmalhotra05. For making us part this beautiful moment."

A few moments after the upload, netizens started praising Kiara and Sidharth's looks. A user wrote, "Got to see Kiara's full lehenga. Such a pretty lehenga it is. Such a good job by the whole team." Another user wrote, "You guys have done an amazing job! Heads have turned and stayed there! Keep killing it." A user wrote, "Got to see Kiara's full lehenga.such a pretty lehenga it is.such a good job by the whole team." A fan felt Sid-Kiara are giving "Royal Vibes." Another fan called Sidharth Malhotra, "Dapper."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The wedding festivities began on Monday with a welcome lunch and a sangeet that continued late into the night. On Tuesday, the haldi ceremony took place followed by the wedding. Apart from the couple’s family and close friends, the wedding was also attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds later on Tuesday with a caption that referred to their film Shershaah. It was on the sets of the film that the two met and began dating in 2021.