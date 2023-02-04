Search icon
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani intimate wedding at Jaisalmer has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

As per the media reports, the families of actors would reach the venue today for pre-wedding festivities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

As per the reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place on February 6 at Suryagarh palace hotel, Jaisalmer. As per the information provided by the India TV news report, the Shershaah co-stars will reach the venue tomorrow, February 5. Whereas the families of the duo will reach today to start the pre-wedding festivities 

Sidharth-Kiara's wedding is expected to be an intimate, but lavish celebration, thus high-end security arrangements have been made for their 150 VVIP guests. The wedding also has a connection with Shah Rukh Khan. As per the report, Pathaan actor's former bodyguard Yasin will handle the security of the wedding. Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth have finalised a guest list of around 100 people. Celebs like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the functions. As per the report of India Today, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his Mira Rajput will also be there at the wedding. 

Here's the wedding venue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A source confirmed that the wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. The intimate event will be guarded with high security. "Sid-Kiara's shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors,” the source added. 

Last month, Kiara attended Mission Majnu's screening. Advani arrived after Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan, and other guests, but she stole the limelight. The entire media was focusing on Sid-Kiara, and they were busy looking too good. Kiara even hugged Sidharth with happiness, and the latter was there with him while interacting with other guests. While posing for the media, one of the paparazzi teased Kiara about the rumoured wedding date of Sidharth Malhotra. As soon as pap commented 'madam February 6,' Advani laughed and walked further to meet other guests. 

Sidharth and Kiara's chemistry in Shershaah impressed the masses, and reportedly they're dating after they completed Karan Johar-backed production. 

