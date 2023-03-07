Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate first Holi as married couple, photo breaks the internet

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/Instagram

The newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Holi on Tuesday as Maharashtra is celebrating Holi a day earlier on March 7 this year. Sidharth dropped their colourful picture on his Instagram with the caption, "First Holi with the MRS" and added an evil eye, a hug, and a red heart emoji.

Their photo broke the internet and went viral on social media as soon as the Thank God actor dropped it. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara are seen wearing white outfits with their stylised sunglasses and colours splashed on their clothes and faces. Netizens dropped in heart emojis for the couple in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, the 'Shershaah' couple had dropped unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony wishing Happy Holi to everyone. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours", the couple captioned their adorable pictures, along with adding hearts of multiple colours.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara had an intimate yet grand wedding with Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and the wedding functions on February 6 and 7 at the Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer. The couple later also hosted a reception for family and friends in Delhi and a grand bash in Mumbai inviting the entire film fraternity to join in their celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen next in the musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she reunites with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth, on the other hand, has the action-thriller Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna lined up for release next. While the actress's film is slated to hit theatres on June 29, the actor's film will arrive in theaters a week later on July 7.



